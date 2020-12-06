Vulnerable groups need new vaccine -- Ellie Mueller

In response to the article Nov. 18 article “Wisconsin prepares to receive, deliver vaccine,” I was pleased to read that essential workers and minority populations may be among the first groups to receive the vaccine.
Before the pandemic, vulnerable populations for poor health outcomes included people of color and people living in poverty due to social determinants of health. Data on COVID-19 shows that these groups are disproportionately impacted due to worse living conditions and limited access to health care. Also, many people of color are essential workers who have continued working throughout the pandemic, and they do not always have personal protective equipment to prevent exposure to the virus.
As a future nurse, I must advocate for patients and populations who experience inequities and protect their human right to health. We must come up with interventions to make the vaccine accessible to people in marginalized groups. The COVID-19 vaccine is an incredible scientific and medical feat, and we must ensure that those at the highest risk for the disease receive it first.
Ellie Mueller, Madison
