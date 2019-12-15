Vulgar chant insults UW football team -- Richard Riley

The Wisconsin football team played a fine game against Ohio State at the Big Ten Championship. They are to be congratulated for giving my Buckeyes one of the most difficult tests of the season.
I was near a large group of Wisconsin fans and their marching band in one corner of the arena. When the score reached Wisconsin 14 and Ohio State 0, the fans began chanting “f--- you” over and over again as they looked toward the Ohio State fans. I found this very ugly and vulgar. It was a disservice to their team that played a fine game.
I found out from a Wisconsin fan that this cheer is done at all the team's home games, and it seems to be acceptable to the university. If this is the case, I find it hard to understand why the university would allow this.
This may be just one more effort to become mean-spirited and vulgar in our country. I hate to see our country continue down this path of becoming more angry, divisive and vulgar.
I encourage the football team and the marching band to oppose the vulgar behavior and set a positive tone for their university.
Richard Riley, Columbus, Ohio