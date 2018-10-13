This November, it's time for the people of Wisconsin to take a stand and vote for the candidate who will honor the men and women who have fought for our country's freedoms.
As a Navy veteran who served aboard the USS Wisconsin, I believe Leah Vukmir is the only candidate running who will give us the treatment we deserve. We bravely risked everything we have, and deserve better than U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, whose office ignored a whistleblower report about the overprescribing of drugs at the Tomah VA. Then she tried to pay a staffer what looks like hush money, and she hired Hillary Clinton’s lawyer to hide it all.
Vukmir's son proudly serves as an Army ranger. She knows the sacrifices veterans and active service made and continue to make daily. Vukmir has already fought hard to help Wisconsin veterans.
We need a senator who looks out for veterans, who will fight for us, and who will defend us after we return home from defending our country. Vukmir has done that now, and she will continue to do that in Washington.
Anthony Rossi, Waukesha