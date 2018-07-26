State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, is not afraid of death threats from bullies.
Vukmir stands on principle and fights for it, we know that. We know almost nothing about her so called “Republican” primary opponent except that he was a Marine and spoke at the 2000 National Democrat Convention as the president of the national college Democrats.
Kevin Nicholson decided to go after Sen. Vukmir -- a true conservative -- and Republicans are not buying his stuff. Vukmir has proven her true conservative principles over and over again and stepping up to work in Washingong, D.C., is her natural next step.
It would have been understood if at any time Vukmir, a nurse by training, had decided to quit politics. Instead, she accepted the endorsement of the Republican Party to run against one of the most liberal Democrats in the U.S. Senate, Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison.
State Sen. Vukmir is the only one who can beat the Democrats and help ”make America great again.”
Vote for Vukmir in the primary on Aug. 14 and the general election on Nov. 6.
Anna Morgan, Lodi