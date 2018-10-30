I was so disappointed to see the video of state Sen. Leah Vukmir's speech in Mosinee recently in which the Brookfield Republican incited the crowd by invoking Hillary Clinton (who is not a candidate in this or any election, by the way). Vukmir stood smiling while her crowd chanted "lock her up." And she did this only a short time after someone attempted to assassinate Clinton (and others).
A kind person would have expressed her compassion for Clinton and her family. An intelligent person would have pointed out that politically motivated violence is a bad thing for all Americans. A brave person would have stood up and told the crowd "no." That's what Sen. John McCain did during the 2008 campaign.
But Vukmir has none of those traits. She seems to embrace all three characters from "The Wizard of Oz" when she shows us that she needs a heart, courage and a brain.
Vukmir should have stood up for what is right instead of choosing to do what is politically expedient.
How sad that Vukmir and the Republican Party think this is what our country needs.
Marshall Flax, Madison