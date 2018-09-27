As a nurse, I am appalled at how state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, has not upheld the basic standards of the nursing profession.
She has voted against keeping Obamacare, which has a mandate to cover preexisting conditions. She instead wants the "market" to control the cost of insurance. This is what we previously had, and it allowed insurance companies to make billions of dollars in profits while causing millions of people to go without health care.
A nurse should want people to have affordable insurance and be able to obtain their medications at a reasonable price. A practicing nurse would hear people worry about the cost of treatment and medications.
Perhaps her taxpayer-paid and excellent state health insurance has caused her to forget her constituents.
Sen. Vukmir voted for insurers and against the people of Wisconsin. She wants Wisconsin to accept the high-cost "junk" insurance policies that won't cover preexisting conditions. This is not the vote of a dedicated nurse.
This is the vote of a person who sold out to the insurance companies. She will not get my vote.
Barbara Voyce, Lone Rock