LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Vouchers take from our public schools -- Craig Robson

On Thursday’s opinion page, Scott Frostman invited us to celebrate school choice. I disagree.

Publicly-funded private tuition plans, commonly called school vouchers, were initially marketed to the public with the promise of improving student achievement. However, independent study after study shows very little difference actually occurs. Now voucher advocates have moved the goalposts to consider parent satisfaction, school safety or many other talking points.

What school vouchers actually do, among other things, is siphon money from our public schools. I refer to them as “our” public schools, because even I, as a childless taxpayer, have a stake in the public good of education. The Wisconsin Examiner reported that in the 2019-20 school year, “local property taxpayers in Wisconsin spent about $108.6 million altogether on private school vouchers.”

I object to the use of tax dollars to fund religious education. I object to the attempt by voucher advocates to create a second “parallel” education plan funded by tax dollars.

Simply put, we can’t afford school vouchers because their use does not improve student achievement and they take money from our public schools.

Craig Robson, Pardeeville

