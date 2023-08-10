I attended a panel discussion recently of Dodge County school superintendents, representatives and board members who spoke about the impact vouchers have on our public schools.
Public schools are mandated to accept all students without regard to religious affiliations, sexual identities, ability to pay, cognitive or physical abilities. As students “choose” to attend private or parochial schools, we as taxpayers have our tax dollars move to these schools without our ability to hold them accountable for what they teach, and to whom. Will we continue to be able to voice our opinions and transparency as to how our money is spent at private and parochial schools?
Schools can be the heart of a community, and public schools were meant to ensure a level playing field, working to meet the intellectual, social, and emotional needs of all. Good public schools require support for teachers and staff, not reallocated funds. Call your representatives and let them know how important public schools mean to our communities.
Barbara Brown, Mayville