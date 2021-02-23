Voting process is secure in Madison -- Ye-Yeng Wang

With all the talk about voter fraud, I wanted to share my personal experience as a volunteer at the closing shift at the Madison Ward 68 polling place during the Feb. 16 primary.
All absentee ballots from the clerk’s office come numbered and are then logged. Every walk-in absentee ballot is recorded in the same log. Anyone who handled absentee ballots must sign the log. Every absentee envelope is saved and counted at the end of the shift. The two numbers must match. Not a single ballot can go missing.
All ballots, absentee or in person, must be fed into the tabulation machine in the correct ward. At the end of the voting, the chief inspector of the ward turns a key and the vote information is then transmitted wirelessly to the clerk’s office. After that, two printouts of the same vote are printed and signed by multiple witnesses. Then all the ballots are retrieved from the tabulator, each inspected for write-in candidates.
Then the entire bundle of ballots is placed into a sealed clear plastic envelope. The absentee envelopes are bundled into another sealed clear plastic envelope. Both sealed envelopes require witness signatures.
The voting procedures ensure that voter fraud cannot happen at the polls.
Ye-Yeng Wang, Madison