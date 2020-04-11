Voting must be precious privilege -- Joan Ellis Beglinger

Concerns about the integrity of mail-in voting are often derided with scoffs and sneers. Yet the day after Tuesday’s election, tubs of undelivered ballots were found in liberal and conservative voting districts. Many voters had complained about not receiving requested ballots.

Voting is a great privilege of self-determination. It should be cherished and celebrated, not viewed as a burden. We witness televised images of citizens in oppressed countries taking their lives in their hands to vote. Some things we ought to be able to agree on: Voting has eligibility requirements, including age and citizenship. Millions of people reside in our country who are ineligible to vote. We should aspire to the highest possible number of eligible voters turning out for elections. Our systems should be designed to verify that only those who are eligible participate, and everyone plays by the rules.