Voting makes our Constitution work -- Jan Robbins

We have the potential to be the greatest country on the planet, based on the marvel of our Constitution. But we have not met the challenge of actually giving all people the opportunity our Constitution has sworn to uphold.
Those in power, and we gave them that power, are not working for the greater good. They are working for their own benefit. Meanwhile, we are faced with unprecedented challenges: systematic racism, climate change and a pandemic. Americans are dying for being Black, being ill, or residing in areas that are drowning in water or burning. The problems that need solutions are being argued over, lied about and not being addressed, all in the name of panic prevention.
But are the American people who stopped the tyranny of old so weak and easily frightened that the truth panics them into inaction? I do not believe that. We need to look our problems in the eye and take action to live up to what we believe and uphold the Constitution.
Voting is the tool we can use. All voters must have access to that tool so their voices will be heard. Government must be by the people and for the people.
Jan Robbins, Madison
