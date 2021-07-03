Voting is nation's founding principle -- Bill Dagnon

Remembering why we have a country can bring insight to arguments about voting.
American colonists believed they could govern themselves. They didn't need a king to rule over them. The Declaration of Independence that we celebrate states we are all created equal and all have the same rights. It states that “to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed."
Our country's history is the struggle to make these principles real for all citizens. We have failed many times, but must keep working toward that goal.
Our government and its officials are responsible for securing the right to vote for all citizens 18 years or older, ensuring all votes are counted, and making sure that votes matter.
Founding principles support access policies such as: automatic voter registration at age 18, universal access to no-excuse vote by mail, and a convenient, free way to access all proofs and processes needed for any voter ID. Nonpartisan redistricting helps ensure that all votes matter.
Those legislators passing restrictions on voting are working against America's founding principles. We citizens have the responsibility to elect representatives who support those principles.
Bill Dagnon, Baraboo