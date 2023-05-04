I believe the majority of Americans believe in women’s rights, voting rights, climate change regulations, commonsense gun laws, child labor laws, compassionate immigration laws, a nonpartisan Supreme Court, the ability marry who you love, supporting countries that are being invaded by authoritarian governments and Mickey Mouse.

Currently the minority seems to be controlling this country. They have the loudest voice and the most extreme views of how Americans should live their lives. What unfortunately they fail to realize is they have that right to voice their views because we are a democracy -- one that is slowing being chipped away at under our watch.

I’m an older adult so I won’t fully realize the impact, but our children and grandchildren will. I don’t want my legacy to be the generation that let democracy slip away so easily.

The biggest impact against the extremes views, right and left, is to vote, vote and vote. Vote in local, state and federal elections. If the majority vote and want to eliminate all rights they see as unfit, so be it. I won’t storm the Capitol and participate in a insurrection. I will just continue to vote.

Claudia Cooper, Madison

