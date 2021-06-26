 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voting is a your greatest power -- Steven Zwickel
0 comments

Voting is a your greatest power -- Steven Zwickel

  • 0

I keep getting phone calls and messages urging me to write or call my elected officials. I am supposed to tell them how I feel about a particular issue and encourage them to do something about it. What nonsense.

First, my elected officials have access to tons of polls and market research, so they already know exactly how I and millions of my fellow citizens feel about these issues. In many cases, they apparently choose to ignore this information. They don't care how I feel. 

Second, while they can and will ignore the many calls and letters they receive, they seem to have no hesitancy about responding to those which include a check for a large campaign contribution. No one can deny that money influences lawmakers.

Because I am not rich enough to cut a big check, I have no influence. But I still have the power of the vote. Right now, in many states, politicians are trying to reduce that power.

So, forget about writing or calling your legislators. Without having a fat wallet, voting is the only way you and I can really have any political power. If you don’t have loads of money, your only power is the vote. Use it wisely, cherish it, and fight to keep the politicians from taking it away from you.

Steven Zwickel, Madison

Follow along as Phil Hands shows you how he draws his recent Mendota Marsh comic strip. 
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics