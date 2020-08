Voting is a right, not a privilege -- Robert Sundquist

Cal Thomas's column on Monday, "Trump is right about the danger of mail-in ballots," makes the case that voting in person is more reliable and accurate than voting by mail.

He neglects the obvious solution, which would be to increase funding to the United States Post Office and to the elections commissions responsible for processing absentee and mail-in votes.

Thomas closes by informing us that voting is a civic duty and a privilege. I was going to correct him by pointing out that voting is in fact a constitutional right, not a privilege. But that won't be true so long as Republicans continue to close polling places and impose discriminatory voter ID laws, and until Election Day is a paid federal holiday.

Robert Sundquist, Madison