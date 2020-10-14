 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voting for Trump is an easy decision -- Mary H. Quamme
0 comments

Voting for Trump is an easy decision -- Mary H. Quamme

  • 0

Let me get this straight: You want me to vote for Joe Biden, a candidate who has been in government for over 45 years and has no memorable past actions to speak of.

You want me to vote for a person who is 78 years old and is having memory issues. You want me to choose a president who has not really been "tested" by the media questions.

This does not make sense to me.

What about voting for a candidate such as President Donald Trump who the media dislikes? He's a president who has basically been through a "coup" attempt and many other unbelievable attacks.

Vote for a person who keeps his promises and works for the people. It is not difficult to make this decision.

Mary H. Quamme, Waunakee

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics