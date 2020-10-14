Voting for Trump is an easy decision -- Mary H. Quamme

Let me get this straight: You want me to vote for Joe Biden, a candidate who has been in government for over 45 years and has no memorable past actions to speak of.
You want me to vote for a person who is 78 years old and is having memory issues. You want me to choose a president who has not really been "tested" by the media questions.
This does not make sense to me.
What about voting for a candidate such as President Donald Trump who the media dislikes? He's a president who has basically been through a "coup" attempt and many other unbelievable attacks.
Vote for a person who keeps his promises and works for the people. It is not difficult to make this decision.
Mary H. Quamme, Waunakee
