Voting by mail is simple and safe -- Elizabeth Oftedahl

My husband and I moved to the state of Oregon about a year ago. Here, all voting is by mail. We recently voted in the spring primary. We received our ballots in the mail and a pamphlet with information on all the candidates and the voting process.

I found it a much more thoughtful process than going to the polls. We sat down separately, read up on the candidates and made our choices. In Wisconsin, when standing at the poll, it was sometimes difficult to remember which candidates out of a large field I had decided to vote for. At my table, with information on each of the candidates in front of me, I was sure I was voting for the person I intended to vote for.

I can’t imagine how voting by mail would lead to widespread fraud. Is someone going to steal our ballots out of our (locked) mailbox and fill them out and sign our names? If everyone votes the same way, it seems it’s much easier to account for the ballots. When some vote early, some vote absentee by mail and some go to the polls, it feels like some slippage wouldn’t be noticed as easily.

Of course, the best way to account for voters is if we all vote.

Elizabeth Oftedahl, Lincoln City, Oregon