Voting bills seek to fix nonexistent fraud -- Jeff Virchow

Dozens of states controlled by Republican-dominated legislatures have advanced a number of what they call “voting rights” laws, which they say are intended to restore confidence and transparency to the election process. I have to give those lawmakers high marks for creativity and imagination.
Following the recent presidential election which, by all accounts, was the least fraudulent and most secure in decades, if not in history, the Republican misinformation machine surged into high gear, bombarding social media with bogus claims of voter fraud.
So after “creating” the narrative of widespread voter fraud through incessant repetition of the “big lie," they then used that claim to justify bills that will make it increasingly more difficult for primarily people of color to execute their right to vote. It’s a marvelous strategy: Create a narrative of voter fraud, then imagine that narrative is true, which then allows them to justify pushing through more stringent restrictions on the right to vote.
Jeff Virchow, Prairie du Sac