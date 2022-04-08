 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Voters should have been told about laptop saga before the election -- Mike Badger

Russian war crimes are headline news this week. But not in Russia. The Russian government propaganda machine covers up the crimes, and the Russian people have no clue as to what's really happening.

In America we don't suffer from the same problem, but we do suffer from a similar problem. The government doesn't dominate the news outlets, but the media too often chooses our government for us.

A prime example is the contents of Hunter Biden's laptop that should have been made public before the 2020 elections. President Joe Biden would not have been elected if media, former intelligence operatives and big tech had not censored the story.

We would have been spared the 2 million undocumented migrants poring over our unsecured southern border this fiscal year, and we would be energy independent as we were before Biden's election. The New York Times and the Washington Post have both issued mea culpa's recently, but other media remains in cover-up mode as do the intelligence operatives and tech titans.

In Russia the government controls the news media, while in our country the media too often chooses our government.

Mike Badger, Mount Horeb

