Democracy works best when power is checked and balanced. If either political party has a monopoly on power for too long, experience has proven misuse and abuse of that power is inevitable. Since 2010, the Republican Party has maintained absolute control over Wisconsin's executive, judicial and legislative branches of government, and our roads, public schools and natural environment have suffered.
The upcoming midterm election will likely not change Republican control of the state Senate or Assembly because the GOP gerrymandered Wisconsin's legislative districts in 2010. The tangled new maps they created were signed into law by Gov. Scott Walker and defended by Attorney General Brad Schimel. Gerrymandering, big out-of-state special interest money and voter suppression laws make winning an election difficult for the party not in power.
On Nov. 6, Wisconsin voters can restore political negotiation, compromise and a healthy balance of power by electing Democrats Tony Evers as governor, and Josh Kaul as attorney general. We the people, not the party in power, have the democratic right to control the future of our state.
