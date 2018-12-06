The statement by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, that the Legislature is "the most representative branch of government" to support the Republican agenda for the lame-duck session is another great example of the Orwellian double-speak that has become so common from this party.
Republicans control the Legislature only because of their extreme gerrymandering of the state. In the election less than a month ago, Democrats swept all five statewide races, and would have captured the Legislature easily if not for the Republicans’ gerrymandering of their own districts.
Only a minority of the voters backs the Republican Party, including the current and next Legislature. Their unpopular policies have been rejected. Their naked power grab now cannot be justified as being representative of anything other than their selfish interests and that of their donors.
It is an insult to democracy here in Wisconsin. They know no shame.
William F. Bauer, Fitchburg