Voters must demand leaders stop lying -- Scott Whitney

Sadly for the country and world, it appears Republicans and their base are engaged in a destructive codependent relationship.
Former President Donald Trump swore the only way he could lose is by fraud. Then, when he lost in a demonstrably fair election, his base could not accept it. Corrupt Republicans then told the base what they wanted to hear, reinforcing the belief. Then they pointed to the belief they nurtured as reason to believe there was fraud. Absent any actual evidence, they lied and, as is occurring in Arizona, manufactured evidence.
Any member of the party who actually espouses the truth of Trump's loss is immediately vilified, threatened and ultimately cast out.
It will not be the politicians that restore a semblance of sanity to the Republican Party. They have already proven they are too spineless and corrupt. It's the voters who need to stop demanding their own leaders lie to them. If Republican voters are willing to demand that their supposed leaders stop telling them comforting lies, then maybe the Republican Party can once again become a functional political party instead of the morally bankrupt party that's devolving into fascism.
Looking at the Republicans' behavior, it's hard to hold out hope.
Scott Whitney, Platteville