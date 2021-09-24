Voters know the election was fair -- Margaret Benbow

The writer continued that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester (who hired former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman) should "get his money back." Unfortunately, the $680,000 that Vos is lavishing on former Gableman's wild goose chase is not his money. It is the taxpayers' money, wasted with gross foolishness on a useless endeavor.

Gableman can do probes of the 2020 election, scrape barrels and turn himself into a pretzel trying to somehow rustle up enough votes to retroactively put our state in the Trump column, and none of it will work. That's because the election was well and truly and honestly run. President Joe Biden won. Gableman knows it, Vos knows it. They have such contempt for the voters that they think we don't know it. But we do.