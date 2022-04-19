Voters have say in unfair districts -- Mark K. Allen

The Republicans have won the battle to set Wisconsin's legislative districts. It was a convoluted route that first rejected the idea of nonpartisan redistricting, then had Gov. Tony Evers' map win approval of Wisconsin's Supreme Court, only to lose in the U.S. Supreme Court. Finally Republicans won in a second try at the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Wisconsin Supreme Court adopts GOP-drawn legislative maps The court issued a 4-3 ruling, with Justice Brian Hagedorn joining fellow conservatives on the court, in favor of maps drawn by legislative Republicans.

Wisconsin will remain a heavily gerrymandered state for the next 10 years. That does not mean the voters don't have some avenues to take back some control. The most obvious are six statewide offices. These include two Senate seats and the governor's office. Voters should support Democrats for these offices, if only as a check on the power of the Legislature.

As for the Assembly and state Senate, I hope that Democrats will challenge in competitive and marginally Republican districts. I hope they run run good candidates that reflect the values of the districts. I hope Republican will also support good candidates that recognize their party has lost it bearings and needs to return to their party's historic ideas.

Voters still have control if they chose.

Mark K. Allen, Madison