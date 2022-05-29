 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Voters have power to end gun violence -- Elizabeth Kingston

What can we as voters do to try and stop these horrific senseless killings of innocent people?

Use your power to vote for candidates who will support expanded background checks, support bans on ghost guns and assault rifles, and close the loophole for private and online gun sales.

In Congress and the our state Legislature, Republican politicians have consistently opposed sensible and responsible gun legislation. Vote them out of office. Their inaction and the voters who support them bare responsibility for these massacres.

Elizabeth Kingston, Madison

