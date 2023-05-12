To help with staffing shortage, Republicans are pushing legislation that would allow 14-year-old kids to serve alcoholic beverages in bars, taverns and restaurants. Yes, this is being done in other states, but that doesn't make it right.

At 14, these kids aren't allowed to drive, vote or consume liquor. The same Republicans refuse to pass proper gun legislation to protect these kids in schools, yet they want those kids serving liquor? Really? And no one will convince me that if those kids are serving liquor, that they won't be consuming some as well when they can.

All of this really isn't surprising because the Republicans can't be counted on for doing anything that properly represents the voters who put them in office -- like making commonsense decisions. That's all the more reason to vote them out of office at every opportunity we are given.

Timothy Clark, Waunakee

