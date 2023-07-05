In comments before the U.S. Senate Budget Committee in April, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, argued that, if it’s indeed real, climate change will be good for Wisconsin because fewer of us will die from cold winter weather.

Wisconsinites who’ve been dealing with toxic smoke from the vast Canadian wildfires, and who understand that wildfires are exacerbated by climate change, may beg to differ.

As New York Times columnist David Wallace-Wells documents so clearly in his book “The Uninhabitable Earth: Life After Warming,” the frequency, intensity and scale of destruction from wildfires has been growing dramatically with the rise in global temperatures. At the rate our planet is going, it’s not unfathomable to imagine future generations asking their grandparents, “Is it true that you used to be able to go outside whenever you wanted?”

Republican voters, last fall you reelected a rabid climate change denier and fossil fuel promoter to another term in the Senate, so he may be willing to listen to you. Please contact Johnson and beg him to accept the overwhelming scientific consensus about the causes and consequences of climate change and to support the necessary large-scale efforts to curb carbon emissions.

Howard Landsman, Madison