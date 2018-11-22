Nov. 6 made clear that Wisconsin voters chose a different path to governing.
Our voters chose transparency and responsiveness after eight years of Gov. Scott Walker. Instead of winner-take-all, backdoor deals for some and Republicans making every effort to solidify their hold on power, Tony Evers has promised that every citizen will benefit from legislation coming out of Madison.
Both Gov. Walker and his attorney general were ousted and rejected on Election Day. They and all legislative Republicans should respect this definitive decision by these election results. Regrettably, Gov. Walker and others are refusing to accept what the voters have demanded. The Republican leaders in the Senate and the Assembly, along with Gov. Walker, are now saying that our new governor should have his powers curtailed.
They wish to codify the questionable voter ID law. They wish to limit the number of appointments Evers can make to important state boards and to the troubled Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which Evers wishes to replace with a more traditional commerce department.
This attempt at "rebalancing" of powers at the state level should be soundly rejected by all Wisconsinites. This naked grab for power flies in the face of the demands made on Nov. 6.
Mark Quinn, Madison