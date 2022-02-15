Voters can still save democracy -- Randy Schramm

If we expect our politicians or legal systems to fix the divisions in our country, we're in for a long wait -- and by that time, it might be too late.

The Republicans have been playing the long game for a while by gerrymandering legislative districts and rigging the courts. They don't even want to do what is necessary to protect our vote. The voters of this country need to take charge. Of course, this is assuming that the votes get counted fairly.

If you are compelled to vote Republican, then find a candidate who doesn't support Donald Trump and the big lie about the last presidential election. Find one who doesn't support absurd conspiracy theories and who isn't afraid to stand up to Trump. Find one who is actually interested in governing and trying to solve the many serious problems we are facing.

We need a vibrant two-party system in this country. But when one party, the Republicans, are only interested in putting a corrupt, pathological liar in charge, we can never move forward.

Randy Schramm, Madison