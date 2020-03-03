Voters can hold Kelly accountable -- Wyatt Weigel

I am writing to address the actions of state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, covered in the March 3 State Journal article "Kelly holds fundraiser at shooting range."

The article does a great job maintaining a composed perspective despite the insensitive actions of Justice Kelly. This composed perspective, however, fails to acknowledge the relevance outside of the political race.

As a resident of Waukesha County, where the fundraiser took place, I’d hoped to read an article that reflects the voices of the community impacted. Looking outside of the political realm, and hearing the perspectives of everyday Wisconsin residents, would provide far greater insight into the public’s disdain for Kelly’s actions.

While the importance of the election on the state’s future gun policies shouldn’t be neglected, hearing a vocal citizen’s opinion speaks far more loudly than hearing a campaign’s opinion. While the article maintains its journalistic integrity by stating facts, it could have given the people a platform to voice their concerns rather than regurgitating partisan positions on the issue.