Voter won't be disenfranchised -- James McCoy

I intend to vote in person on Election Day. Though I'm older and could accurately complete a mail-in ballot, I’m making a practical decision.
President Donald Trump has sown distrust in the mail-in voting process, which provides the greatest percentage of our people the opportunity to vote. No credible evidence suggests significant fraud has ever occurred with mail-in voting in this country. It's something even the president uses.
His lawyers will probably seek court orders after Election Day to prematurely stop the counting of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. It's equally likely that Republican relics who control our Legislature will be complicit in helping Trump remain in power.
I refuse to be disenfranchised.
If only one vote is recorded for presidential candidate Joe Biden in this state on Election Day, I want to know that it is mine, for the good of the country and my children and grandchildren.
James McCoy, Madison
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!