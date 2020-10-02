 Skip to main content
Voter won't be disenfranchised -- James McCoy
I intend to vote in person on Election Day. Though I'm older and could accurately complete a mail-in ballot, I’m making a practical decision.

President Donald Trump has sown distrust in the mail-in voting process, which provides the greatest percentage of our people the opportunity to vote. No credible evidence suggests significant fraud has ever occurred with mail-in voting in this country. It's something even the president uses.

His lawyers will probably seek court orders after Election Day to prematurely stop the counting of mail-in ballots in Wisconsin. It's equally likely that Republican relics who control our Legislature will be complicit in helping Trump remain in power.

I refuse to be disenfranchised.

If only one vote is recorded for presidential candidate Joe Biden in this state on Election Day, I want to know that it is mine, for the good of the country and my children and grandchildren.

James McCoy, Madison

