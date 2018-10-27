Think we don't have voter suppression?
Recently, as a nonpartisan "Get out the vote" volunteer, I was in an area of low-voter turnout. Our initiative tries to ensure folks have photo IDs and other requisites to vote, and to answer any questions a potential voter might have. Unlike my previous experiences, surprisingly few residents opened their doors. Indeed, things went quiet in apartments after the bell rang.
One of the few residents who answered informed me that Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents had been parked in the neighborhood for three days, the week before.
It may be a coincidence, but something about the timing seems dubious.
Rosalind Woodward, Madison