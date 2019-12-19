Voter purge is politically motivated -- Bruce Halverson

Last winter the Oconto County snow plow destroyed my mail box on Highway 32/64. There was no way to replace it so I filed a forwarding request with U.S. Postal Service to have mail go to my business address in Iron Mountain, Michigan.

I now read that my wife and I may be purged from voting with no further notice from the state. How is this fair? How many other folks list a different address if they are "snow birds" and go to Florida or a warmer state? None of us would expect to be purged or bring the required paperwork to the polls on voting day.

This underhanded move, based on "electronic" tracking is just another unintended negative consequence of our continued loss of control and privacy of our information. Republicans weaponize everything to hurt the working class, but say they are our friends.

I wonder if all the bankrupt farmers in Wisconsin still consider the Republicans the best choice at the polls?

Bruce Halverson, Mountain

