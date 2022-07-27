Voter apathy helps GOP extremists -- Daniel Holzman

Some 75 million Americans voted for a wannabe dictator and millions say they would vote for him again even though he violently assaulted our Congress and its police.

An additional 80 million eligible U.S. voters did not bother to vote in the last presidential election.

Now, the world is burning and flooding. Greenland is quickly melting. How are people going to live with fire-destroyed homes, flooded coastal cities, and un-godly temperatures?

The U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Republican senators led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., consistently block climate laws even though the scientists keep showing us what is happening. The "make America great again" extremists also block doctors’ oaths to care for patients and people’s right to contraception. They support assault rifles rather than children being able to sit safely in school. They are ruthless.

Extremists have no business in our courts or government. Too many people have not bothered to vote for protecting human rights or protecting life on our planet. The non-voters empower the extremists who threaten us all.

Wake up, get active, organize with Democrats and vote out the far-right extremists who are destroying the planet. Complacency is complicity with those who hate others.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo