 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical
LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Voter apathy helps GOP extremists -- Daniel Holzman

  • 0

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws his latest cartoon about the decision of U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, to run for reelection.

Some 75 million Americans voted for a wannabe dictator and millions say they would vote for him again even though he violently assaulted our Congress and its police.

An additional 80 million eligible U.S. voters did not bother to vote in the last presidential election.

Now, the world is burning and flooding. Greenland is quickly melting. How are people going to live with fire-destroyed homes, flooded coastal cities, and un-godly temperatures?

The U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Republican senators led by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., consistently block climate laws even though the scientists keep showing us what is happening. The "make America great again" extremists also block doctors’ oaths to care for patients and people’s right to contraception. They support assault rifles rather than children being able to sit safely in school. They are ruthless.

People are also reading…

Extremists have no business in our courts or government. Too many people have not bothered to vote for protecting human rights or protecting life on our planet. The non-voters empower the extremists who threaten us all.

Wake up, get active, organize with Democrats and vote out the far-right extremists who are destroying the planet. Complacency is complicity with those who hate others.

Daniel Holzman, Baraboo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics