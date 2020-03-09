Vote 'yes' to protect animals in Spring Green -- Mikii Opahle

The people of the village of Spring Green will finally have the chance April 7 to make their voices heard. A referendum is on the ballot that would ban breeding or selling dogs or cats for research or experimentation.
As a rural landowner in Sauk County, I am grateful Spring Green residents are being given the opportunity to make this decision. Since a research puppy mill was allowed to open this past year, our county has become an easy target. As a result, our property values and reputation as a community are at risk.
In addition, testing on animals is highly unreliable and takes resources away from developing more effective testing methods. According to the Cambridge Quarterly of Healthcare Ethics, “In 2004, the FDA estimated that 92 percent of drugs that pass preclinical tests, including 'pivotal' animal tests, fail to proceed to the market. More recent analysis suggests that, despite efforts to improve the predictability of animal testing, the failure rate has actually increased and is now closer to 96 percent."
With exciting modern advances such as organs-on-chips, in vitro cell cultures and organiods providing more relevant options to animal testing, there is no reason to allow the suffering to continue. Support real progress. Vote "yes" on April 7.
Mikii Opahle, Baraboo