Vote 'yes' on both school referendums -- Jeff Jadel
Vote 'yes' on both school referendums -- Jeff Jadel

I'm retired and recently signed up for Medicare. I'm a bachelor, with no kids. I'm a homeowner, and I taught eighth grade U.S. History in 1976. I'm at an age where my income is relatively fixed, so additional taxes are usually looked on with wary eyes.

I say "usually," except when well-thought-out school referendums are concerned.

Yes, I don't want to pay higher taxes. But this is for the next generation, our kids of today. The state Legislature seems to always come up with some reason to freeze or cut aid to K-12 schools, necessitating these referendums -- which, by the way, are about the only taxes a citizen can vote on directly.

This is not the time to begrudge a few dollars. Madison has lots of social issues infecting our various communities, but having dilapidated schools ought not be one of them. Our kids deserve better from us as taxpayers. Step up and do what's right for social tensions today and to invigorate the brains and creativity of tomorrow's workers.

Vote "yes" Nov 3.

Jeff Jadel, Madison

