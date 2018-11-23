On Nov. 6, Wisconsin voters swept Democratic statewide candidates into office. This result was a definite signal of voters' intention to at least restore divided government to the state and encourage the executive and legislative branches to begin functioning in a bipartisan manner.
Instead of hearing the voters, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, immediately suggested a lame-duck session aimed at diminishing the ability of the new governor to pursue the will of the voters. Speaker Vos explicitly stated that the election results "cannot be seen as any kind of mandate for change."
Legislative candidates won many of their races at least partially by running on the Democratic platform, including health care and infrastructure funding. It now appears essential that the voters remind these legislators of their campaign promises. We need to send them the message to abandon their partisan power grabs and focus on beginning the new legislative session by working with the new governor to solve the problems involving health care coverage, infrastructure funding, economic development of urban and rural Wisconsin, school funding and environmental stewardship.
Let your legislators know that Wisconsin voters are done with partisan acrimony and policies that do not represent the values of of our state.
Beverly Pestel, Richland Center