Vote to support crime victims' rights -- Kristian Iliev

People rightfully wonder if their vote can make an impact, so I write to emphasize that a vote for Marsy's Law for Wisconsin can prevent violence and even save lives.
On April 7, Wisconsin voters have a simple opportunity to aid the most vulnerable in our communities. People in your life (or perhaps others you might never suspect) could be counting on this legislation for help. Whether involved in frustrating dilemmas in their personal lives or in the courts, victims face dangerous circumstances when institutions and governments continue to neglect their fears.
Survivors, top attorneys, politicians and law enforcement officials agree: Marsy's Law for Wisconsin strengthens victims' rights without undermining the rights of the accused, reinforces important safety measures, and updates Wisconsin's 1993 victims' rights amendment to better guard against modern challenges.
The people of our great state should not feel threatened, shamed or unseen when fighting for justice and security. Similar victims’ rights measures have already been ratified in other states. Join our fellow citizens across the nation and help to ensure that Wisconsin remains a leader on victims’ rights.
Vote to expand the protections for victims of crime in Wisconsin. Vote "yes" for the crime victims’ constitutional amendment this April.
Kristian Iliev, Madison