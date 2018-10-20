As we approach the midterm election, it's becoming more apparent than ever that the Democratic Party is filled to the brim with morally bankrupt lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate, including our own U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. They must be defeated in their bids for re-election.
I remember well the Democratic Party that I once staunchly defended a quarter century ago. That was before it became the party of unfettered abortion, gay marriage and open borders. I pray to the lord every day that this nation will wake up and reject their godless agenda.
Their treatment of Judge Brett Kavanaugh was a national disgrace and opened the eyes of millions to their vicious disregard for the truth and the presumption of innocence. Please think twice this November when you cast your ballot.
Don't vote to send this nation to hell in a handbasket, compliments of today's corrupt and un-American Democratic Party. I shudder to think of the anarchy that will ensue if these intolerant misfits ever take power in Congress again.
Timothy Rookey, Middleton