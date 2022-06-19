Vote to secure access to polls -- Karin Frederick

As citizens of the United States, the privilege of voting is one of our most important duties. Too many do not take advantage of this right.

It's important to vote and to make voting more accessible for all. The response to this so far (early voting, voting by mail, curbside voting) has been very affirming of our right to vote. Unfortunately, some candidates running for office in this election want to restrict this accessibility and make voting more difficult.

One solution to decreasing voter apathy is to make voting easier, not more exclusive. We need to encourage our friends and relatives to take advantage of all opportunities to participate in the democratic process of voting. The true view of the needs and desires of the American public is to have as large and diverse a group of voters as possible. We should not be putting impediments in the way of exercising our right to vote.

When you vote, please use your vote to make sure the candidates you vote for are those who are committed to encouraging voting for all.

Karin Frederick, Lake Geneva