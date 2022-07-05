Vote to restore balance of power -- Susan Hermanson

Democrats have a problem. The latest Marquette poll shows only 58% of Democratic voters are enthused about voting this fall, compared to 67% of Republican voters. This voter apathy is a big reason why we find ourselves in the situation we are faced with.

It seems every day the U.S. or state Supreme Court issues a ruling that takes us backward. We now have a ban on abortion, expanded gun rights, an Environmental Protection Agency without power, and state appointees who can't be removed even though their terms have expired.

Our elected officials also bear some of the blame. They've had chances to change laws but failed to recognize how low Republicans would sink to retain power.

If this doesn't fuel the urgency to vote in national, state and local elections, I fear nothing can. Please vote.

Susan Hermanson, Baraboo