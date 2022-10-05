Vote to protect our 2nd Amendment -- Sallie Helmer

The Second Amendment to the Bill of Rights secures the right to bear arms without restriction or hindrance by the U.S. federal government. The Wisconsin Constitution states: "The people have the right to keep and bear arms for security, defense, hunting, recreation or any other lawful purpose.”

This year, the U.S. House under Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., passed a gun-ban bill that -- if U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had the votes -- would surely get President Joe Biden’s signature. The legislation would ban popular semi-automatic guns along with so-called “large-capacity” magazines.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, has been endorsed by National Rifle Association's Political Victory Fund with an “A” rating. His opponent, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, supports a long list of new gun bans and gun control laws.

The Second Amendment exists to protect our families, communities and country. It’s about resisting tyranny. The Second Amendment safeguards all the other amendments. Without gun rights, before long, you have no rights.

I urge you to oppose all who would infringe on the right to bear arms.

Vote for Republicans Tim Michels for governor, Roger Roth for lieutenant governor, Johnson for Senate and Eric Toney for attorney general.

Sallie Helmer, Ripon