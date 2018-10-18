As a physician, I have seen how the Affordable Care Act benefited my patients. A patient of mine who had no medical care for years was finally able to afford a yearly exam under the ACA. This exam included a Pap test, which revealed cervical cancer. Thanks to this test, she received treatment before the cancer could spread.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, defends the right to have affordable health care by opposing attempts to gut the ACA of its protection of those with pre-existing conditions. Democratic candidate for governor Tony Evers promises a health care program that would enable every person in Wisconsin to afford health insurance with comprehensive coverage.
State Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield, and Gov. Scott Walker are foes of the ACA. Gov. Walker supports the lawsuit brought by Attorney General Brad Schimel that attempts to find the ACA unconstitutional. Sen. Vukmir touts the return of high-risk pools to protect those with pre-existing conditions. I have seen the fatal inadequacy of these pools under which many of my patients were unable to afford their essential medications.
I want a health care system that serves everyone in Wisconsin. That is why I will vote for Sen. Baldwin as my senator and for Evers as my governor on Nov. 6.
Dr. Huong DangVu, Shorewood