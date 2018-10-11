A friend of mine from the March for Our Lives movement said all he wants for his birthday is for everyone to register to vote and tell all their friends to do the same.
I’m asking you to go a step further. Not only should you register to vote (online or by mail before Oct. 17, or in person at the polls), but you should vote early, and vote for gun-sense candidates.
Early voting is already available in Madison at the city clerk’s office, and at local libraries starting Oct. 15. Per the Wisconsin Elections Commission, you can contact your municipal clerk to find the dates and hours for in-person absentee voting where you live.
Make sure to vote for candidates who will support gun safety if elected. With the biases we're seeing around the Supreme Court, it's more important now than ever. Visit gunsensevoter.org to help you find the right candidates on your ballot. It is provided by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
Paula Bezark, Madison