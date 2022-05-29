Vote to prevent more gun violence -- Erica Throneburg

Doing nothing can no longer be our response to the deadly gun violence in this country.

If you aren’t destroyed by stories of fourth-graders having to be identified by DNA testing because their bodies are torn apart by bullets, your heart needs mending. Please imagine the suffering of these families and of those children and teachers who were terrorized in their own classroom. They watched the people they spent nearly a year of school days with being murdered. Some were eventually killed themselves.

It’s unimaginably devastating and in no way can be construed as freedom.

If you feel helpless and sad, I hear you. Please get involved in community groups working to end gun violence now and vote with your anger and love this November. Republicans are trying to eliminate as many gun restrictions as possible. Democrats only need a few more seats in Congress to pass incredibly popular bills such as universal background checks, extreme risk protection orders and closing purchasing loopholes.

To do nothing is a failure of moral courage, and we have to do better for our children and communities.

Erica Throneburg, Madison