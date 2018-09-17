I was a brand new Federal Emergency Management Agency Reservist when Hurricane Katrina ravaged New Orleans and a wide swath of the coastal south. My initial responsibility was to help people get registered with FEMA.
I met firsthand with those who were suffering incredible loss. For me, natural disasters have a face and a story. Sadly, today we are hearing those stories and seeing those faces in Wisconsin as a result of flooding from the recent torrential rains.
Our changing climate is causing weather disasters to be more frequent and more intense. Record rainfall in Wisconsin is one example. Extended drought and wildfires in the West is another. Worldwide record heat is another.
In November, we will be voting in important midterm elections. What does your candidate have to say about climate change? Does she or he propose solutions?
New stories of suffering and new faces come with each weather-related disaster. We need elected leaders who are determined to address the challenge of climate change. In November, please vote to help the climate.
Peggy Glassford, Lake Mills