Vote to move past our racist history -- Steve Pearson

Once again the systemic racism ingrained in our society has been revealed in such a gross act it could not be hidden from society or excused away as anything but what it was. The reaction of the country was in proportion to the ugliness of the act carried out against George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many acts against minorities do not get called out as racism, but certainly have the same intentions. Given unequal rights within society after the Civil War and subject to a century-and-a-half of discrimination and unequal justice under the law, the unfair treatment of minorities in our country continues. Indeed Wisconsin has one of the ugliest records of any state in recent years in perpetuating this suppression and discrimination.

Excused by the rationalization inherent in our dysfunctional political climate, the suppression of the vote of minorities in Wisconsin by the leadership of the Wisconsin Republican Party is inexcusable and needs to be recognized for what it is. It is more of the same ugly and deeply ingrained racial suppression that minorities have endured for over 200 years.

Let us use the voting booth to get past this disgraceful and embarrassing period in Wisconsin state history

Steve Pearson, La Crosse