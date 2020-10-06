Vote to help end gerrymandering -- Tess Carr

Are you dismayed by bitter divisiveness among Wisconsinites and Americans? Do you mistrust our current government's ability to manage the coronavirus crisis? Are your worried about weakened national security, eroded democratic checks and balances, worsening climate change, America’s declining international trade relations and prestige, institutionalized racism, lack of good middle-class jobs, insecure health insurance, attacks on public education and voter rights, or any other nightmare happening before your eyes? You might agree with me that America needs help right now.
Here’s how to help: Our democracy’s future depends on two things. First, we need competent national and state leadership -- which depends on every single eligible Wisconsin voter making sure you are registered and vote (either absentee, early in-person, or on Nov. 3). Your vote this year is extremely powerful, with Wisconsin possibly deciding the presidency.
Second, we must compel our Legislature to end the practice of gerrymandering, which is the drawing of voting districts to ensure that one party gets elected. Gerrymandering kills democracy because it allows representatives to choose their voters, rather than the other way around. It means our leaders, whether Republican or Democrat, are not accountable to their bosses (us), because they don’t have to worry about reelection.
Tess Carr, Lodi
