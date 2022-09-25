Vote to ensure we have future choices -- Karin Frederick

It’s a very sad situation when neighbors and others I know are actually afraid to put signs in their yards for Democratic candidates they support for fear their houses or cars might be vandalized by MAGA Republicans.

What has happened to our country that the choice we are facing today is to either vote Democratic or to vote for violence? These Republicans do not believe in our election process and want to take our country backward. The contest between Democrats and Republicans has strayed far from the ideal imagined when our democracy was formed.

We always need to hear ideas that differ from our own, so that we can make educated, informed choices on Election Day. Our trust should be placed in those candidates who espouse ideas that will improve our lives and provide for future generations.

Only one party is offering positive solutions to issues that face us today. I urge you to vote for Democratic candidates in the next election in the hope that, eventually, voting for Democratic ideals will be a choice and not only a means to ensuring the political survival of our country.

Karin Frederick, Lake Geneva