Vote to end GOP stranglehold on us -- Janice Antoniewicz-Werner

The Republican-controlled Legislature recently shut down an attempt by Gov. Tony Evers to allow Wisconsinites to vote to repeal the state’s 1849 ban on abortion.

Republican legislators act as though they are representing the wishes of the majority of the people of Wisconsin. If that’s true, why not prove and confirm it by putting the abortion issue to a vote? What are they afraid of?

Preventing a vote to repeal the 1849 abortion ban is another example of the Republican Party of Wisconsin’s anti-democratic stranglehold on the state due to gerrymandering.

Voting for Democrats is an antidote to this problem. I hope Wisconsinites vote and keep that in mind on Nov. 8.

Janice Antoniewicz-Werner, Madison